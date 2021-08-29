Watch: Trevor Lawrence links up with Laviska Shenault for second touchdown vs. Cowboys

Cancel
Trevor Lawrence was a perfect 3-of-3 to start Sunday’s preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but didn’t want to stop there. After having to punt on the second drive, Lawrence and the Jags’ offense once again marched down the field through a six-play drive that ended with a touchdown to receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.

The touchdown pass, which was a 4-yard completion, wasn’t the only connection between Lawrence and Shenault of the third drive. He hit Shenault while on Dallas’ 23-yard line and the second year receiver was able to drag defenders for several yards. The following play resulted in a holding penalty by the Jags, so Lawrence linked up with Shenault for the play that followed their touchdown connection (a 9-yard reception).

Of course, that was all the staff needed to see and Lawrence was done for the day. He wrapped up his afternoon 11-of-12 for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a passer rating of 154.5.

Shenault, on the other hand, had three receptions (all on the aforementioned drive) for 33 yards and a touchdown.

