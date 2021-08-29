Cancel
NFL

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson hoping to lean on LeGarrette Blount for advice

By Danny Jaillet
 4 days ago
New England Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is hoping to lean on a former Patriot for advice.

In speaking to the media on Friday, Stevenson, a former Oklahoma star, indicated that he has been seeking advice from retired Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. Back in May, Stevenson indicated that Blount was a player who he grew up watching.

Coming off a pair of solid preseason contests, Stevenson noted that he has spoken with the veteran running back. In particular, he picks Blount’s brain about where he could improve. The rookie hopes that he will be able to talk to Blount more as the season goes on.

“I had a few words with him, yeah,” Stevenson said Friday in a video conference. “I hope to have some more with him, just to pick his brain and just see where he sees some fault and some (areas) where I could get better and things like that. So yeah, I talked to him, but I hope to talk to him a little bit more and pick his brain and just see what I need to work on from his point of view.”

With Stevenson providing ample production for the Patriots in their running game, Blount’s advice could prove to be important moving forward.

