Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Week 1 for Washington, per Rapoport

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Washington Football Team will start QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as their week 1 starter against the Chargers. (Ian Rapoport) No surprise here, the offseason signing of Fitzpatrick was clearly for him to start from the jump. Now, officially the Football Team will move forward with him at the helm, Fitzpatrick offers top-15 QB upside with weapons such as Antonio Gibson, Logan Thomas, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Washington Football Team Makes Official Quarterback Decision

If you had any doubt that Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team–and you shouldn’t have–the franchise removed it today. Washington made it official today, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that Fitzpatrick will be starting Week 1. It was clear once WFT signed the 38-year-old veteran back in March that they wanted Fitzpatrick to be QB1.
NFLWTOP

Ryan Fitzpatrick is betting favorite to lead NFL in interceptions

Fitzpatrick is betting favorite to lead NFL in interceptions originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Throughout his soon-to-be 17-year NFL career, Ryan Fitzpatrick has developed a reputation as one of the sport’s biggest risk-takers. It’s a major reason why despite the fact that he’s put up big numbers in the past, his knack for turning the ball over has largely prevented him from staying with one franchise long-term.
NFLchatsports.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Solid in WFT's Preseason Win over Bengals as Joe Burrow Sits

The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 in preseason action on Friday at FedExField. Washington scored 11 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 lead thanks to a Dustin Hopkins 31-yard field goal and a one-yard rush from rookie running back Jaret Patterson with 11:47 remaining in regulation.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Ryan Fitzpatrick connects with rookie receiver Dax Milne

The Washington Football Team released third-year wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. on Monday, in part because head coach Ron Rivera and his coaching staff like some of the younger players more. One such player is rookie Dax Milne. Sims was impressive at times as a rookie but failed to maintain...
NFLNBC Washington

What Scott Turner Is Telling Ryan Fitzpatrick About Decision-Making at QB

What Scott Turner is telling Fitzpatrick about decision-making originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Reining in Ryan Fitzpatrick is a phrase that comes across as an oxymoron, and yet, that's a task that many Washington Football Team followers hope offensive coordinator Scott Turner can pull off in the 2021 season.
NFLNBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick unbothered by WFT's lack of preseason TDs

While many Washington fans are perturbed that Ryan Fitzpatrick and the starting offense hasn't scored a touchdown yet in the preseason, the quarterback himself found himself more irritated by something else recently: his unkempt hair. So, on Monday, Fitzpatrick showed up to training camp practice with a fresh cut, and...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has started for eight different NFL teams during his 16-season career — the most of any quarterback. In 2020, he started in seven games for the Dolphins, preparing the way for the team’s No. 5 overall 2020 NFL Draft pick Tua Tagovailoa to take over. Can Fitzpatrick elevate a Washington passing game in need of dependable quarterback play and be of value at his current ADP and fantasy football outlook?
NFLYardbarker

Ryan Fitzpatrick Brings Lessons from Dan Marino to WFT

Ryan Fitzpatrick played for a lot of teams before arriving to the Washington Football Team this offseason. Each stop has certainly taught him something about the game and contributes to the way he approaches his quarterback duties. Not all of them had legendary mentors at his disposal, though. Not like...
NFLYardbarker

3 Best Seasons For Ryan Fitzpatrick During NFL Career

With Alex Smith recently joining ESPN as an NFL analyst, there are only two quarterbacks from the 2005 draft class that are still playing in the league. One of them is Aaron Rodgers who was drafted No. 24 overall by the Green Bay Packers. The other one, and quite surprisingly,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)

