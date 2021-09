Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea said it will be a dream to have Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club as the forward nears a return to Old Trafford. United agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday to bring Ronaldo back to the club where he spent six seasons between 2003 and 2009, winning eight major trophies during that time plus the Ballon d'Or as the world's best men's player in 2008.