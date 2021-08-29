Authorities arrest 6 protesters in Aitkin County

SWATARA — The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, of a group of protesters at the Swatara Pump Station. Preliminary information received was that there was a person suspected in a tripod device with several people locked onto the device, the Northern Lights Task Force reported in a news release. Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel were advised the protesters had been asked to leave and refused to do so. They were advised that they were trespassing on private property and they still refused to leave.