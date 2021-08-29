Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals vs. Dolphins first half and players not expected to play

By Jason Marcum
Cincy Jungle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, the Cincinnati Bengals are back at Paul Brown Stadium in their first home game since January 3rd. Today is the third and final preseason game as the Miami Dolphins invade the Queen City. This will also be the first time we’ve seen Joe Burrow in live game action since...

www.cincyjungle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gumbel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Game Pass#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Pbs#Pauldehnerjr#Cbs#Homage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLCincy Jungle

Why Nick Foles makes sense for the Bengals

Joe Burrow is almost certain to be completely healthy at some point. But that point might not be right now. In the meantime, the Bengals—and head coach Zac Taylor—cannot survive without a good backup quarterback. Brandon Allen doesn’t seem to be a guy who can win meaningful games. Recently, we...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals 53-man roster set

The Cincinnati Bengals have set their 53-man roster for the 2021 season...for a few hours anyway. While this is what the majority of the roster will look like going forward, there will obviously be roster moves made throughout the 2021 season, perhaps as soon as today with potential waiver claims being made, players being sent to IR, and perhaps more trades!
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Trent Taylor Goes Unclaimed, Will Stick Around on Bengals' Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released Trent Taylor on Tuesday, but the veteran went unclaimed and will sign with the practice squad according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Taylor is a shifty slot receiver and a quality route runner, but he's only 5-8 and has a small catch radius. He had four receptions for 62 yards in the preseason.
NFLMiami Herald

Eight NFL TV analysts assess Dolphins and Tua. Romo: ‘They’re definitely a playoff team’

What should we expect of the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa this season?. ▪ CBS’ Tony Romo, from a CBS Zoom call on Wednesday:. “Miami has a lot of talent. I think they’re definitely a playoff team. Miami, what they’ve built over these last three, four, five years, to get to this point, you’re seeing a team that had a plan, that had a lot of draft picks. I think they’ve drafted well. I think they have a very good coaching staff. I think [Brian] Flores was a great hire. He really does a good job of creating a culture where a team believes in him and the system. You’re going to get the best out of each player.
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals waiving Jacques Patrick and Trent Taylor; want both on practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals are waiving running back Jacques Patrick (via Tom Pelissero) and wide receiver Trent Taylor (via Mike Garafolo). The Bengals will reportedly try to get both players on their practice squad. Despite a solid preseason, Patrick was facing some stiff odds to make the 53-man roster with Joe...
NFLThe Phinsider

Miami Dolphins and WR Jakeem Grant agree to restructured contract

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver/kick returner Jakeem Grant has agreed to a restructured contract for the 2021 season, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. The new deal is worth up to $3 million this season and voids the final two years from his current deal, ensuring that Grant will hit free agency next year at the age of 29. Grant will most likely handle kickoff and punt returns while occasionally mixing in as a wide receiver.
NFLCincy Jungle

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins in NFL Preseason Week 3: Everything to know

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2021 preseason slate wraps up on Sunday afternoon against a familiar out-of-division opponent in the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Zac Taylor has faced his former employer twice since taking over in Cincinnati, but he hasn’t had the chance to play his franchise quarterback against them until now.
NFLCincy Jungle

Joe Burrow and Trey Hopkins will play vs. Dolphins

Joe Burrow will make his long-awaited return to live game action Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. On Wednesday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Burrow will play in the preseason finale, which takes place in front of what should be one of the bigger preseason crowds PBS has seen in recent memory.
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals announce who’s not expected to play vs. Washington Football Team

For the second-straight week, the Cincinnati Bengals will be down several key players as they take on the Washington Football Team, including Joe Burrow. Here is a look at the players not expected to play tonight. We already knew about several of these guys being sidelined, including rising rookie D’Ante...
NFLCincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals’ rookie Darius Hodge makes early impression, could get first-team snaps

The Cincinnati Bengals have been crippled by injuries the last couple of seasons, and early on, they’re off to a rough start in 2021. With Joseph Ossai, a premier rookie the franchise took in the third round, having suffered a knee injury that will likely end his season, the team has an opening on their first-team pass rush.
NFLBengals.com

Another Strong Defensive Effort Carries Bengals In First Half

Another big defensive effort for the Bengals kept them in Saturday night's preseason game at FedExField and allowed just two field goals as Washington took a 6-3 lead halftime in the last minute of the half. The first quarter was another banner stretch for the Bengals first defense. They got...

Comments / 0

Community Policy