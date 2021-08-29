F1 drivers pass the time at sodden Spa – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 29.

F1 teams and drivers passed the time during the rain delay at the Belgian Grand Prix .

And Max Verstappen and George Russell were left celebrating in strange circumstances.

Football

Cesar Azpilicueta had a new addition.

Kurt Zouma said goodbye to Chelsea.

A pair of Leicester players showed off another of their talents.

Allan Saint-Maximin had a message for Newcastle supporters.

John McGinn provided an update on his absence.

Paralympics

Britain’s gold rush continued in Tokyo.

Cricket

James Anderson reflected on England’s win against India.

Kevin Pietersen started his day with a brew.

Jason Roy was dressed for the occasion.

Tennis

Jamie Murray was enjoying the Big Apple.

Athletics

Jessica Ennis-Hill and family met some dinosaurs.