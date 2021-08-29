Do You Feel Safe Eating Indoors in Disney World Right Now? Thousands of Our Readers Respond
Many restaurants around Disney World have reopened, including some big fan-favorites like ‘Ohana, Boma, and more. Some of the restaurants offer exclusively indoor seating. Others might have outdoor seating or some combination of the two. The situation with COVID-19 and Disney’s own health and safety policies have changed over the past several months when it comes to many things, including dining. That made us wonder whether our readers feel comfortable dining indoors in Disney World right now. So, we went straight to the source and asked them. Here’s what they had to say.www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 1