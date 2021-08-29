Once the UGA Bumblecocks figure out

A little interesting nugget of useless information:. I was deployed to Kuwait in 2015. Our aircraft were annihilating ISIS and the Commanding General of the region stopped in to visit us via helicopter. He wanted to visit the aircrew and support personnel that were making the sorties happen. While visiting he made a joke that he had to be quick as he “wanted to watch his Dawgs beat Bama that night.” That game was the same day Clemson played ND in the hurricane game and we made some small talk. He was originally from Georgia and it was obvious he was a passionate UGA fan.