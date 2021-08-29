Cancel
College Sports

Once the UGA Bumblecocks figure out

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

Kirbeee is hot garbage he will go and they will pine for Richt. It's called Motivation. Plenty of it from the talking heads!***. Re: It's called Motivation. Plenty of it from the talking heads!***. Re: I am now convinced Dabo has the ESPN announcers on. Was riding thru Gastonia on...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names The Most Exciting Player In College Football In 2021

Each year before the start of the college football season, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit co-hosts a preseason award show: The Herbie Awards. On Thursday evening, Herbstreit named his pick for “most exciting player” heading into the 2021 season. And believe it or not, this player doesn’t lineup on the offensive side of the ball.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Just a few weeks ago, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud would be the Buckeyes starting quarterback. On Thursday night, Stroud got his first chance to start a college football game. Ohio State took its No. 4 ranking on the road for a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Clemson WR out for several weeks

The 'WRU' depth has taken a hit. Clemson redshirt sophomore receiver Brannon Spector announced on social media Thursday that he contracted COVID-19 in the spring and since has had some respiratory issues that will keep him out until later this season. “After getting COVID in the spring, I’ve been facing...
Georgia Stateshakinthesouthland.com

Clemson vs. Georgia: Blue Chip Depth Chart Analysis

Clemson usually steps off the bus with a significant raw talent advantage, but on Saturday in Charlotte the tables are turned. Before we dig into the numbers and analysis, let’s look at the methodology. Methodology. Using each team’s depth chart and 247 Sports recruiting metrics, a star rating and four...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Commentators, TV set for Georgia versus Clemson

ESPN has announced the commentators for the Georgia Bulldogs versus Clemson Tigers football game. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will announce the top-five battle between Georgia and Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Holly Rowe will be the sideline reporter for the contest, which will be held at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: I Once Met a UGA Fan

A little interesting nugget of useless information:. I was deployed to Kuwait in 2015. Our aircraft were annihilating ISIS and the Commanding General of the region stopped in to visit us via helicopter. He wanted to visit the aircrew and support personnel that were making the sorties happen. While visiting he made a joke that he had to be quick as he “wanted to watch his Dawgs beat Bama that night.” That game was the same day Clemson played ND in the hurricane game and we made some small talk. He was originally from Georgia and it was obvious he was a passionate UGA fan.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Message For Clemson, Georgia Fans

There is no bigger college football game in Week 1 than Clemson–Georgia on Saturday in Charlotte. Kirk Herbstreit will be there to call the action. In addition to his duties as game analyst, Herbstreit will be taking his usual spot on ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. He’s got a message for Tigers and Bulldogs fans, too: show up.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Relax Alabama fans, Jahleel Billingsley will figure it out with Nick Saban

Alabama has twelve practices left in fall camp, and fans are worried about one player. Jahleel Billingsley has an incredible opportunity this season. As a junior, an impactful campaign could land him a first-round draft value for 2022. He is coming off a productive sophomore year, especially in the last seven games. Billingsley caught 18 passes for 287 yards with three touchdowns. His scores came on big plays versus LSU, Auburn, and Notre Dame, as he helped Alabama secure a national championship. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had a great spring, unfortunately, he appears to be in Nick Saban’s doghouse during fall camp. Coach Saban has made two sharp statements toward Billingsley, including one on Saturday.
Georgia Statedawgnation.com

Georgia football podcast: Assessing UGA’s chances of producing ‘lights out’ performance vs. Clemson

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,513 (Aug. 26, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about whether a Bulldogs player can emerge in the season opener vs. Clemson the way linebacker Roquan Smith once took a major step forward in the early days of the 2017 season.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I haven't figured this one out yet.

I haven't figured this one out yet. Re: Who knew that Mr. Roark could be so dastardly?. Nothing better than the Cordoba! My brother who lives in Anderson by TL Hanna has one he keeps to bug his wife, it’s like new with 60,000 mikes on it, always garaged. She hates it, lol he’ll never get rid of it now...lol.
Clemson, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, once thought out for season, ready for opener

Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, once thought to be out for the season with injury, is instead ready for the opener. Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in April during the Orange and White spring game. He was initially counted out for 2021, upgraded this summer to likely being back at some point this season and on Monday was cleared for the Sept. 4 kickoff against Georgia in Charlotte.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

so when Dabo leaves and Brandon Streeter becomes interim

Do you think Clemson stays at the level they are now? I mean i'm hoping so. But reality might dictate that we don't go undefeated in conference every year. There will be a transition period. And during that time if a kid is on the fence he's going to look at income/NIL money as his motivator. So.. where do you go for that? Pickens county? or Columbus, OH? Markets will shift alot of commitments. It did last year with Korey Foreman. I think that trend will strengthen.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Still Trying To Figure Out Nickel Duties, Admits Teryl Austin

Teryl Austin isn’t as colorful as Mike Tomlin’s “squirreling nuts’ comment. But the conclusion is all the same. The Pittsburgh Steelers still aren’t quite sure how their nickel defense will look this season. Injuries haven’t helped the matter. Antoine Brooks Jr. has missed a chunk of camp, and the last two preseason games, with a leg injury. And Arthur Maulet lasted just a handful of snaps in Saturday’s win over Detroit before leaving with an ankle injury. though it appears to be a minor one.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

They are and have been since the 70s.

Herschel Walker never scored a touchdown against Clemson that’s for sure!. Agree. FSU is coming back, and it’s not going to take 5 years to do so. Call me crazy, but they may only be a year away from being a top 20 team. I agree with this statement. They...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: SO MUCH BS - talking heads - just game to them, ACC champ IN

Many conference champions have missed out on the playoff; one of them misses every year, & we've had several that lost only one game as well?. Re: TNET: Kirk Herbstreit discusses how loser of Clemson-UGA matchup could miss CFB playoff. If it were Alabama with our schedule & no bye-week...

