Expectations. Besides, our chances of going one and done in the NCAAT (the ultimate sign of underperforming that we have unfortunately run into a few times) should go up by underperforming in the regular season and taking a worse seed in the NCAAT and facing a theoretically better team. Let people say we underperform. A season full of success demonstrates team quality on a large sample size. All it takes is one bad game or bad break in the NCAAT to end the season and unless you make a real run to the final four or title game, no one outside of your program is going to remember whether you won one game or three anyways.