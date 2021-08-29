PSA...really good deal for a Big Green Egg type grill...

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You already know Dyson is the gold standard when it comes to cleaning tools. But if you’ve been eyeing their cordless vacuums and didn’t think you could justify the cost, now is the time to take the plunge! Dyson’s Labor Day sale is offering up to $100 off a few of their latest and most popular vacuum models, plus they’re throwing in free shipping! And here’s a big plus: These vacuums come with free attachments, such as their convenient crevice tool, when you auto-register on the site. Whether it’s time to upgrade your old hand-me-down vacuum or score a new lightweight model that won’t have you tripping over the cord, these sleek and effective vacuums are well worth the investment. The site also has a free 30-day return policy and a price match guarantee for that added peace of mind.