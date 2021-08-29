Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Trial opens for Florida man charged in 3 separate slayings

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aouD_0bgYg98a00

Trial has begun for a Florida man in one of three separate slayings he is accused of committing during a short period in 2017.

Jury selection began last week in West Palm Beach in the case of 37-year-old Jonathan Gray Schuler. This trial is about the killing of Junior Petit-Bien, 34, who was shot 13 times inside his father's home on Feb 3, 2017.

A judge previously rejected a "stand your ground" defense for Shuler, who had been renting a room at the Petit-Bien home before the slaying. The SunSentinel reported Sunday that Schuler's lawyers still plan to claim self-defense.

Schuler is charged separately with the shooting death of 49-year-old Scott Osterman in his Lake Worth home in January 2017 and the fatal beating of 32-year-old Arcenio Alvarez in March 2017 at a Deerfield Beach construction site where they both worked.

The Osterman slaying, for which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, is set for trial in April. The next hearing in the Alvarez case is Sept. 10.

Schuler's lawyers claimed months ago that he had suffered a mental health breakdown while awaiting trial, but a judge ruled he is competent to stand trial.

Authorities have not labeled Schuler as a suspected serial killer despite the multiple murders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Deerfield Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Serial Killer#Mental Health#Petit#Sunsentinel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy