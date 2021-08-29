Breaking: Jets, Texans Agree To Notable Trade

Cancel
The Houston Texans and the New York Jets agreed to a trade on Sunday afternoon involving a notable pass-rusher, just two days before the NFL’s final cut deadline. According to multiple reports, the Texans will deal outside linebacker Shaq Lawson to the Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick. New York acquired that pick from the San Fransisco 49ers in a trade during the 2020 season.

