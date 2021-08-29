Cancel
Education

I guess that depends on the Board and on the member

By 757
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

My local school board meets once a month. Twelve times a year. Committee meetings are just prior to the regular meeting. The amount of work related to non-meeting days varies by member. Some take a number of calls, read material provided by staff, etc. Some just show up for the meetings and it’s clear that they have not done anything to prepare. So for that group, 4 hours of work per month for $1,000 is not bad money.

