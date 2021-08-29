Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

J.K. Dobbins’ torn ACL ends former Ohio State football star’s season with Baltimore Ravens

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State football running back J.K. Dobbins seemed poised for a potential breakout as a featured back in the Baltimore Ravens’ rushing attack. That possibility ended Saturday in the team’s final preseason game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, an MRI on Sunday confirmed that Dobbins suffered...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
48K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#American Football#Acl#Espn#Mri#Ohio State#Ohio State Buckeyes#Osu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a left knee injury in Saturday’s preseason finale. The Ravens believed that he suffered a season-ending ACL tear, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that an MRI has confirmed this fear. Dobbins got hurt on the opening drive...
NFLYardbarker

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins likely suffered season-ending knee injury

J.K. Dobbins left Saturday night’s preseason game against Washington after suffering a knee injury, and the Baltimore Ravens are expecting bad news for their star running back. Dobbins is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. He will undergo an MRI, but initial tests indicate the...
NFLtheScore

Report: Ravens' Dobbins expected to miss season, believed to have torn ACL

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury in the team's preseason finale Saturday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dobbins, a 2020 second-round pick, is believed to have torn his ACL and is undergoing an MRI on Sunday to confirm,...
NFLnumberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (ACL) will reportedly miss 2021 season

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL injury and will miss the 2021 season. With Dobbins unfortunately sidelined for the 2021 season, Gus Edward is expected to handle most of Baltimore's early down touches while Justice Hill sees passing game work. Per Pro Football Focus on 144 carries last season, Edwards was an overall effective runner for the Ravens with a 86.5 rushing rating while Hill finished with a 57.4 mark on 12 attempts.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Fantasy Fallout: How J.K. Dobbins’ Season-Ending Injury Impacts Ravens

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Hunter Renfroe Shares Tribute To Late Father After Cancer Death: 'He Fought The Good Fight'. First it was Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams. Then it was Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars. And now J.K. Dobbins and...
NFLbaltimorenews.net

J.K. Dobbins Suffered Torn ACL in Preseason Finale

Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury on the Ravens' first drive of Saturday's third preseason game in Washington and did not return. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on Dobbins' status after the game, saying he would get tested on Sunday during the team's day off.
NFLWTOP

Ravens coach John Harbaugh confident in J.K. Dobbins ACL tear recovery

Harbaugh confident in Dobbins’ return from ACL tear in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After an MRI revealed a season-ending ACL tear in Ravens’ starting running back J.K. Dobbin’s left knee, coach John Harbaugh kept an optimistic eye toward the future on Monday for his talented 22-year-old rusher.
Ohio StatePosted by
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Former Buckeyes star J.K. Dobbins ruled out for season

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...

Comments / 0

Community Policy