Reggae Legend Lee “Scratch” Perry Dies at 85

By Brad Callas
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReggae legend Lee “Scratch” Perry passed away Sunday at the age of 85. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, confirmed Perry’s death in a series of tweets. “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer...

