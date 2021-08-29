Cancel
Washington Football Team Makes Official Quarterback Decision

If you had any doubt that Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team–and you shouldn’t have–the franchise removed it today. Washington made it official today, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that Fitzpatrick will be starting Week 1. It was clear once WFT signed the 38-year-old veteran back in March that they wanted Fitzpatrick to be QB1.

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

