Greenup County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Greenup by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greenup A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Greenup County through 345 PM EDT At 254 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Letitia, or 9 miles southwest of Portsmouth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Portsmouth, Letitia, South Shore, Grays Branch and South Portsmouth. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

