Lincoln County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, South Lincoln County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 10:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; South Lincoln County AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Far southwest Wyoming, mainly Lincoln County. * WHEN...Through 1 PM Monday, August 30. * IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will track across the Great Basin and into far southwest Wyoming late Sunday into Monday. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality, especially in Lincoln County. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/.

