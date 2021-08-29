Cancel
Ellis County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 13:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with the storms around Buffalo, Rosston, and Laverne and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woods; Woodward The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Ellis County in northwestern Oklahoma Northwestern Woods County in northwestern Oklahoma Harper County in northwestern Oklahoma Northern Woodward County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Avard to 4 miles southwest of Laverne, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laverne, Buffalo, Waynoka, Fort Supply, Freedom, May, Rosston, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Selman, Catesby and Camp Houston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

