Cheboygan County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheboygan, Montmorency, Otsego, Presque Isle by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 14:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheboygan; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cheboygan County in northern Michigan Southwestern Presque Isle County in northern Michigan Otsego County in northern Michigan Western Montmorency County in northern Michigan * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 254 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wolverine to near Vanderbilt to near Waters, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Wolverine and Afton around 300 PM EDT. Pickerel Lake and Eastern Corwith Township around 305 PM EDT. Johannesburg and Tower around 310 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hetherton, Ocqueoc, Allis Township, Tomahawk Creek Flooding, Onaway, Briley Township, Atlanta, Millersburg, Canada Creek Ranch and Forty Mile Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

