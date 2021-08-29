Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Bettors split on Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley bout

Posted by 
Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 4 days ago

The betting action has been split ahead of Sunday night’s bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Woodley (+140), who is fighting in his home town, has been backed by 58 percent of the total bets at PointsBet. The 39-year-old former welterweight champion left UFC on a four-fight losing streak and will be making his pro boxing debut.

Paul, the 24-year-old YouTube sensation who is 3-0 in his young boxing career, has drawn 54 percent of the money placed on the fight at the sportsbook at -209. He most recently beat Ben Askren in April, with Woodley in Askren’s corner for the bout.

Paul is the -195 favorite at BetOnline.ag, where he has been backed by 60.1 percent of the money. Meanwhile, 70.0 of the total bets have been placed on Woodley at +170.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQfg2_0bgYeClw00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The pair will fight at 190 pounds.

Jake Paul Spouting Confidence

“My opponent is small…he just seemed little,” Paul said during Saturday’s weigh-in. “It just seemed like he’s going through the motions. Almost sad, if you will. I’m going to break him.”

Showtime will broadcast the card on pay-per-view, with Amanda Serrano also set to defend her WBC and WBO featherweight titles against super bantamweight champ Yamileth Mercado.

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
932
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Yamileth Mercado
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bettors#Boxing#Combat#Pointsbet#Showtime#Wbc#Wbo#Fieldlevelmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Latest updates and result as YouTuber edges former UFC champion

YouTube star Jake Paul outpointed UFC champion Tyron Woodley to remain unbeaten and move to 4-0 as a professional boxer.The favourite going into the fight, Paul was the busier boxer, according to the stats, and managed to convince two of the judges - whose scorecards have now been revealed.Paul did have to weather a storm in the fourth round when he was stunned by a looping right hand by Woodley. But in truth, Woodley failed to capitalise and his cautious approach cost him a genuine chance of winning the fight. Woodley then demanded a rematch once the official decision had...
TV & VideosWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Ex-Wife’ Exposes Humiliating Breakup

YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul had surprised the internet community with the announcement of their dating in 2019. They even went on to get engaged and “married” all within the same year. However, many fans were skeptical that the two had actually got married, and even wondered whether their relationship was real in the first place.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul responds to Conor McGregor tweet: Tyron Woodley 'is a harder fight than him'

Jake Paul is looking for his next opponent and Conor McGregor could be the next fighter the YouTube star takes on the ring. Paul addressed a tweet from McGregor after defeating Tyron Woodley in a split decision. McGregor wrote on Twitter he was "salivating" as the two squared off, but later slyly tweeted a video of his dinner. It wasn’t clear whether the Irishman was talking about Paul-Woodley, but Paul had words nonetheless.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Jake Paul ‘Murder’ Claim

UFC star Jorge Masvidal believes that Tyron Woodley is going to decimate Jake Paul. Paul and Woodley are scheduled for a bout on August 29 which will air on Showtime PPV. Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, and he never had a pro boxing match. Paul is 3-0 as a pro boxer and is fresh off a first-round TKO victory over Woodley’s friend and training partner, Ben Askren.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Quits Boxing After WWE Bombshell?

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has been making headlines and he recently drew the attention of many high-profile stars after his victory over the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley at Sunday Night’s Shotime PPV in Cleveland, Ohio. His bout was also lauded by legendary hoopster, Lebron James. Now, it turns out that the former WWE star The Rock also took note of the bout as he made an Instagram post prior to his bout. Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Exposes ‘Fixed’ Jake Paul Fight

Tyron Woodley told the MMA Hour about what Floyd Mayweather told him after his loss to Jake Paul. Mayweather believes Woodley won the fight, “Floyd just said, you know, um, Floyd don’t like when I talk about a lot of technique and stuff that we work on. He’s really secretive with that. But it was some things that I did really well that he said I should have did more of. He did say just a little bit more output. He did feel like I won the fight. He said, ‘You know, I told you that he (Jake Paul) was going to be kind of scared of you. You’ve been there before’. He said, ‘He ain’t been hit with no sh** yet. We’re gonna see how he responds’. He said, ‘You’ve been hit with four-ounce gloves, and you can take it. Let’s see how he deals with that’.”
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks DM’s With Famous Boxer’s Girlfriend

The YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently took his rivalry with Tommy Fury to a new level as he took a shot at the0 Mancunian fighter. The two fighters could be set for a future bout in the ring but ahead of that they are having exchanges on social media. Jake Paul...
NFLcbslocal.com

Jake Paul Says If He Could Fight Any Football Player, It Would Be Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jake Paul is getting ready for a much-anticipated boxing match this weekend, but he’s still taunting a popular Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said if he could fight any football player, it would be JuJu Smith-Schuster. It was all part of the promotion for this weekend’s boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyrone Woodley.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
UFCmmanews.com

MMA Legend BJ Penn Delivers Cease & Desist Warning To Jake Paul

BJ Penn was not a fan of Jake Paul‘s shenanigans during his fight against Tyron Woodley. This past weekend, internet sensation-turned boxer Jake Paul improved his record to 4-0 via a split-decision win over Tyron Woodley in a fight that was easily the 24-year-old’s toughest test to date after being rocked hard in the fourth round by a Woodley right hand. However, Paul was able to weather the storm and cruise to a decision win, something that has earned Paul the respect from many people.
Scottsdale, AZWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul & Woman Throw Punches In Leaked Video

The Youtubers-turned-pro- boxers Logan Paul and Jake Paul were recently spotted shadow boxing. Amanda Serrano, who is the unified featherweight world champion recently took to her Twitter account and posted a video clip. It saw her throwing some punches as she was alongside Paul Brothers, doing some shadow boxing. She...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
UFCMMA Fighting

Teddy Atlas breaks down Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley main event, says Woodley ‘spent too much time revving the engine’

Legendary boxing analyst Teddy Atlas would like to have seen a little more out of Tyron Woodley in his boxing debut. The former UFC welterweight champion lost a split decision to Jake Paul in the main event of Sunday’s show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, an outcome that Atlas thinks could have been different if Woodley was more willing to pull the trigger in the ring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy