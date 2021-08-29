Cancel
49ers roster: Richie James out 6 weeks, return job wide open

By Peter Panacy
Cover picture for the articlePerhaps the only way Richie James would have made the 49ers’ 53-man roster this season is as a returner, but his injury changes plenty. In determining who’ll be the San Francisco 49ers‘ primary return specialist for the 2021 season, it might be best to find one of those gifs out there with someone doing a shrug.

NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Handwriting on the Wall: Wide Receivers Jalen Hurd and Richie James, Jr. Could Be Looming Roster Casualties

1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It's been just one training camp and a single preseason game, but the urge to make lasting personnel decisions in the present is powerful as actual games await ahead. Life in the NFL often moves at lightning speed, and perhaps that's how it should be. After the 49ers' first game of the 2021 season, albeit one that counts for nothing, fans and analysts alike are racing to make judgments about the quarterback situation for the 49ers.
NFLNBC Sports

Aiyuk, Sanu in line as 49ers' punt return options on roster

SANTA CLARA -- Throughout training camp, the 49ers had wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk listed as their top punt returner. It looks as if that is how the 49ers could open the season on Sept. 12 against the Detroit Lions. After all, the other two players listed on the depth chart no longer are on the 53-man roster.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers wideout James out six weeks after surgery, Shanahan says

The 49ers' depth at wide receiver has taken a bit of a hit, as Richie James will be out at least six weeks after knee injury that will require surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday. The injury likely means James will make the 49ers' 53-man roster out of the preseason,...
NFLNBC Sports

49ers waive/injured Richie James, re-sign River Cracraft

49ers receiver Richie James will undergo surgery on a knee injury, which will keep him out six weeks, coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday. On Saturday, the 49ers waive/injured James. He will revert to their injured reserve list if he clears waivers. James has appeared in 40 games with 10 starts,...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

49ers Waive WR Richie James

SATURDAY: The 49ers will drop James from their roster for the time being. San Francisco waived the wide receiver with an injury designation and re-signed wideout River Cracraft to take James’ roster spot. FRIDAY: As the preseason winds down, the 49ers have suffered a significant injury. Receiver Richie James has...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers WR Richie James to have knee surgery

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers got some bad injury news. WR Richie James will miss at least six weeks because of knee surgery. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers WR Richie James out for...
