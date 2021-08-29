The Twisty History of Alfa Romeo's BAT 7 and How It Slipped through One Man's Fingers

Over the years, we've seen some pretty cool tracking cars. These are the camera cars used in films and video productions that have massive, gyroscopically controlled camera rigs on them, and some of them are large SUVs to help get lofty shots, while others are seriously cool performance cars that need to be fast in order to keep pace with their subjects. We've seen an E39 BMW M5, an R35 Nissan GT-R, and even a Lamborghini Huracan being converted for such a task, and now a company called Ralle has converted a Ferrari 488 GTB into a GT3-inspired camera car, complete with racing-inspired livery.