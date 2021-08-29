The Twisty History of Alfa Romeo's BAT 7 and How It Slipped through One Man's Fingers
This futuristic car was built by Bertone and Scaglione as part of one of the most interesting series in history. In the early 1950s, Giuseppe "Nuccio" Bertone's design house paired up with a then-unknown Franco Scaglione for Alfa Romeo. Together, they penned a series of cars they called "Berlinetta Aerodinamica Tecnica," or BATs for short. Each was built on an Alfa Romeo 1900 chassis and featured fanciful, futuristic aviation-inspired bodies.
