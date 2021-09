Body found FILE PHOTO: A child's body was found in his family's freezer. His parents have been charged. (aijohn784/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — The body of a boater, who had been missing since Friday from Youghiogheny Lake, has been found.

Water rescue crews from Allegheny, Westmoreland and Somerset counties searched the Youghiogheny Lake for the man Friday night and returned to the lake early Saturday to resume the search.

It’s not clear what led to the man being reported missing.

The boater’s name has not been released.

