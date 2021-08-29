Cancel
Watervliet, MI

Owl Hit By Vehicle In Watervliet; Being Treated In Kalamazoo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wounded owl is being cared for by a wild animal rehabilitation center in the Kalamazoo area after it was hit by a vehicle over the weekend in Watervliet. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Jerad Phillips responded to the crash on M-140 and he contacted DNR Conservation Officer Zach Bauer. The two then made phone calls to see who could care for the owl when Phillips reached the center in Kalamazoo. The owl was turned over to a wildlife rescue specialist Saturday morning.

