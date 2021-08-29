Cancel
Three Oaks, MI

Three Oaks Man Killed In Crash

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChikaming Township Police are investigating a Saturday night crash that killed a 58-year-old Three Oaks man. A vehicle headed east on Warren Woods Road was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle. The passenger in the eastbound vehicle was killed, and the driver of that car, a 58-year-old Three Oaks woman, is hospitalized in stable condition. The driver who hit them was not hurt, and police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to have caused the wreck. No names have been released.

