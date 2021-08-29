Cancel
Makena Malkemus Commits to West Virginia University

By Emma Edmund
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMakena Malkemus, a senior at Verrado High School, has verbally committed to West Virginia University to swim there beginning in 2022. Current photo via Makena Malkemus. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

