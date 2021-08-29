Cancel
MLB

Source: NY Mets' starter Noah Syndergaard will miss rehab start due to COVID

Pocono Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Record. Syndergaard was scheduled to make his second rehab outing with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, but was pulled from that start. Manager Luis Rojas confirmed that Syndergaard is vaccinated,...

Related
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throwing another live BP

Syndergaard (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. The right-hander progressed to facing hitters Tuesday and will throw live batting practice again this weekend. Assuming all goes well, Syndergaard could begin a rehab assignment in the near future, and his return from the injured list could happen soon afterward, as he's expected to work as a reliever down the stretch for the Mets.
MLBYardbarker

Mike's Met of the Month, August 2021: INF Jonathan Villar

It was a really hard task to try and find who the Met of the Month award winner was for the New York Mets in August. A lot went wrong for the Mets in August as they fell out of first place and saw their playoff hopes drop to the single digits, meaning there weren’t many standout performers to choose from. One player did stand out above the rest, however, making infielder Jonathan Villar the Met of the Month winner for August.
MLBYardbarker

Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week

Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. As was previously reported, the Mets are planning on having the hulking righty return as a member of their bullpen, since there’s not enough time left in the season for him to be stretched out as a starter. This would be his second rehab assignment of the year, as he attempts to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He previously had a rehab stint in May, before being shut down due to elbow inflammation. It’s now been almost two years since his last big-league appearance, which was Sept. 29 of 2019. The final few weeks of the season will be tremendously important for both Syndergaard and the Mets. The Mets need all the help they can get to pull themselves out of their current nosedive. Despite having the division lead in the NL East as recently as Aug. 5, they are now in third place and seven games behind the Braves. As for Thor, he is a few weeks away from entering free agency for the first time and could help his own case by showing some health and effectiveness before the season ends.
MLBNew York Post

Big rehab deadlines approaching for Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom

Noah Syndergaard’s comeback is set to take a big step forward this week. The Mets right-hander is likely to begin a rehab assignment “hopefully this week,” acting general manager Zack Scott said Tuesday. Syndergaard, who had his first rehab assignment from Tommy John surgery cut short in May because of elbow discomfort, is expected to come back as a reliever in order to expedite his return.
MLBPocono Record

Washington Nationals at New York Mets odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (61-67) host the Washington Nationals (55-72) Saturday at Citi Field for the second game of their three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Nationals vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions. Washington won the series opener...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: Noah Syndergaard’s free agency outlook changes as reliever

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 06: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 6, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 4-2. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Nothing about Noah Syndergaard is new...
MLBPocono Record

NY Mets hoping to capitalize on 15-game stretch against the 'NL Least'

NEW YORK — If the Mets wish to erase the notion that the disastrous stretch against the Dodgers and Giants has sunk their season, they need to do the opposite against the Nationals and Marlins. Yes, they went 2-11 against the best two teams in baseball. Is there anything preventing...
MLBPocono Record

Michael Conforto's pinch-hit, 3-run home run pushes NY Mets over Nationals

NEW YORK — For weeks, the Mets have continuously searched for the timely hits that would turn agonizing one-run losses into thrilling victories. They’ve often come up empty, and those failures have left them digging for answers and scrambling for ways to explain something that has seemed to confuse them as much as it’s befuddled those watching them at home.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, August 23-29

I feel like a broken record saying it every week: The pitching is not the problem. Even without Jacob deGrom, the pitching is not the problem. Even with Noah Syndergaard’s triumphant return further delayed by COVID-19, the pitching is not the problem. Even with all the pitchers the Mets have had to cycle through this year—and there is yet another new face on the meter this week—the pitching is not the problem. The pitching (well, really just Tylor Megill) had one bad game and that was on Tuesday. Other than that, every game was within reach and every loss was a one-run loss in which the pitching staff has allowed three runs or less.
MLBPocono Record

The five NY Mets who must step up if team hopes to make it to the playoffs

NEW YORK — Across the board, the Mets' offense has underperformed this season. Individually. As a whole. Not only has it been one of baseball’s most puzzling trends, but it could be the reason for this club’s demise. The Mets are still breathing, though. They’re 65-67 and, after two wins...
MLBNew York Post

Michael Conforto’s homer helps Mets sweep away Marlins

If “winning cures everything,” as Michael Conforto said in between games of a doubleheader Tuesday, the Mets did their best to make Sunday’s thumbs-down mess a thing of the past. After Conforto walked it off for a 6-5 win in Game 1 — scoring Javier Baez all the way from...

