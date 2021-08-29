Cancel
Vikings' Harrison Smith signs multi-year extension to remain with team through 2025

By Patrik Walker
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of smiles being worn in Minneapolis right now. That's because the Minnesota Vikings no longer have to concern themselves with the future of All-Pro safety Harrison Smith, who signed a four-year deal to remain with the club through the 2025 season -- the team announced on Sunday. It's an extension worth upwards of $64 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, making him the second-highest paid safety in the NFL, landing his deal not long after the Seattle Seahawks made Jamal Adams the highest-paid at the position with a four-year, $70 million deal that set the market.

