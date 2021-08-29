Cancel
Cameron County, TX

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until 2 AM CDT Monday. For the, until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs late tonight at 2:10 AM. Low tide at 3:23 PM Monday.

alerts.weather.gov

