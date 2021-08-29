Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 05:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lewis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND SOUTHWESTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES THROUGH 315 PM EDT At 251 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Letitia, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Portsmouth, South Shore, Friendship, West Portsmouth, Saint Paul and Firebrick. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH