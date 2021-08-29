Cancel
Geauga County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Geauga by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Geauga The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Geauga County in northeastern Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 252 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Chardon, South Russell, Middlefield, Burton, Chesterland, Kirtland, Chagrin Falls, Huntsburg, Claridon, Montville, Hunting Valley and Aquilla. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

