Cameron County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until 2 AM CDT Monday. For the, until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide occurs late tonight at 2:10 AM. Low tide at 3:23 PM Monday.

Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Ocean HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Erie County, PAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 10:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 14:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Manatee, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Sarasota, Pinellas, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Eastern Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Eastern Monmouth HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic and Eastern Monmouth. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Putnam County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Johns and northeastern Putnam Counties through 330 PM EDT At 242 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fruit Cove to Federal Point. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, Hastings, World Golf Village, Saint Augustine Beach, Nocatee, Durbin, Vilano Beach, Federal Point, South Ponte Vedra and Crescent Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Flagler County through 800 PM EDT At 737 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bunnell, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Flagler Beach and Beverly Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Vernon Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 13:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rapides and northeastern Vernon Parishes through 245 PM CDT At 214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm NEAR Lacamp, or 10 miles east of Slagle, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Slagle, Fort Polk, Lacamp, Leander and Simpson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Bottineau County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bottineau and northwestern McHenry Counties through 900 AM CDT At 830 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Upham, or 23 miles southwest of Bottineau, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Willow City, Upham, Newburg, Russell, Gardena, Kramer, Bantry and Eckman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lane by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Kansas. Target Area: Lane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lane County through 730 PM CDT At 650 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Shields, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shields and Pendennis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
San Diego County, CAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Beach Hazards Statement...which is in effect from late Saturday night through Monday evening. * Waves and Surf...Surf of 3 to 4 feet and strong rip currents. * Timing...Sunday morning through Monday evening. * Impacts...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions during the holiday weekend.
Harford County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:37 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/07 AM 4.9 2.5 2.4 0 Minor 03/08 PM 4.0 1.6 2.2 0 Minor 04/09 AM 4.6 2.2 2.0 0 Minor 04/09 PM 3.9 1.5 2.0 0 None 05/09 AM 4.4 2.0 1.8 0-1 Minor 05/10 PM 3.5 1.1 1.4 0 None
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Beach Hazards Statement...which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening. * Waves and Surf...Surf of 3-5 feet with sets to 6 feet and strong rip currents. * Timing...Sunday morning through Monday evening. * Impacts...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions during the holiday weekend.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County A gusty shower will impact portions of northwestern Collier County through 615 AM EDT At 546 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a gusty shower capable of producing a funnel cloud over Vineyards, or 7 miles west of Golden Gate Estates, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Naples Park, Orangetree, Big Corkscrew Island, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Vineyards, Golden Gate, North Naples, Pelican Bay and Quail Creek Estate. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 5:56 AM.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and surf of 2 to 4 feet with local sets to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Coasts. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Middlesex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 454 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding is ongoing. * For Manalapan Brook at Spotswood: At 4:15am the stage was 19.14 feet. Flood Stage is 19 feet.
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 05:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Middlesex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Central Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 1030 AM EDT. * At 454 AM EDT, gauge reports indicated flooding is ongoing. * For Manalapan Brook at Spotswood: At 4:15am the stage was 19.14 feet. Flood Stage is 19 feet.
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 20:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-02 22:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 819 PM HST, radar indicated rain diminishing over most of the leeward side of the Big Island, with a few showers persisting near Kailua-Kona and Honokohau Harbor. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Holualoa, Kahaluu-Keauhou, and Kealakekua. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 PM HST if flooding persists.

