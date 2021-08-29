Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester Area Jobless Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After 16 months, the unemployment rate in the Rochester area has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development put the jobless rate for Olmsted County at 2.8 percent in July. That was down nearly a full percentage point from June and it marked the first time since March of last year the local unemployment rate has been below 3 percent.

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Houston, MN
Rochester, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Rochester, MN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Fillmore#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Minnesota State Fair Warns Residents Of Fake Ticket Scams

If you think about it, this isn't too surprising: people are buying and selling fake tickets to the Minnesota State Fair. We all know the big event is back this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. It was the first time in decades that the big event had been cancelled. Even up until a short time before the fair this year, officials were figuring out if the fair would happen and how.
EnvironmentPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

More Rain In 3 State Region ‘Than Any Other Part Of The Lower 48′

The same system also produced at least 2 tornadoes in northeast Iowa, both rated weak EF0. News update: Changes recommended for Rochester street intersection. Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Popular Minnesota Restaurant Opens Up on Social Media with Vulnerable Letter

We are all living life in a weird world right now...and it is TOUGH! Unfortunately, our local businesses are experiencing more than any of us can imagine due to a lot of anger from extremely rude customers because life just isn't like it used to be. To give a glimpse of what they are going through, several are opening up and being vulnerable on social media and the latest to do so is The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy