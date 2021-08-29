Cancel
NFL

Trevor Lawrence closes preseason in strong fashion for Jaguars

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Tom Pennington via Getty Images.

After an up and down camp, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence ended the preseason in dominating fashion. Lawrence led three offensive possessions against the Dallas Cowboys, and he was very impressive.

Lawrence threw two impressive touchdowns in the preseason finale

Coming into the game, Lawrence had not yet thrown his first Jaguars touchdown in the preseason. That changed very quickly against the Cowboys. In Jacksonville’s opening possession, Lawrence completed all three of his passes for 62 yards. The drive ended on an impressive touchdown pass from Lawrence to Pharoh Cooper.

The Jaguars were forced to punt on their second offensive possession, but Lawrence led the team on a second touchdown drive that started late in the first quarter. Lawrence found wide receiver Laviska Shenault in the corner of the endzone to put Jacksonville up 14-0.

On the day, Lawrence completed 11 of his 12 pass attempts with 139 yards, two touchdowns, and a 154.5 passer rating. The Jaguars led 14-0 when Lawrence’s day came to an end as CJ Beathard took over the offense. Lawrence’s performance is undoubtedly the best he has looked for the Jaguars so far in the preseason.

Lawrence was officially named Jacksonville’s starting quarterback on Wednesday

At Clemson, Lawrence dominated his competition across college football. As a freshman in 2018, Lawrence led Clemson to a national championship, throwing for more than 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. Lawrence led Clemson back to the national championship in 2019, where the Tigers fell to Alabama. In 2019, Lawrence had 3,600 yards and 36 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Heisman. After a shortened 2020 season, Lawrence’s career totals in his three collegiate seasons were impressive.

In his three-year Clemson career, Lawrence completed two-thirds of his passes with 10.098 yards, 108 total touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also had 943 yards rushing. While it was expected that Lawrence would be the Jaguars’ starting quarterback this season, no official announcement came until Wednesday. While the official announcement was nice for the rookie, it also didn’t change much about his mindset.

“It was good,” Lawrence said of the feeling of being named Jacksonville’s starter. “We talked about our QB room, and we just have a great group so I’m really excited for the opportunity. It doesn’t really change anything, though. We’ve still got the same task in front of us. We’ve got to get a lot better – individually, as a team and as an offense.

“Just looking forward to going to work this week. It brings some clarity, which is nice going forward. But it doesn’t really change much.”

Nashville, TN
