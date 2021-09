As we look ahead to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, here are members of the Winnipeg Jets that could feature for their home countries at the games. One of the biggest questions around the NHL this year is whether its players will be allowed to participate at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The Winnipeg Jets along with every franchise in the NHL has a three-week gap in their schedule in February for the Olympics, but there is still no indication if NHL players will be competing in Beijing.