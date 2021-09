The Notre Dame football team takes on Florida State in a huge Week 1 matchup Sunday night, and here are three members of the Irish to watch. With the regular season-opening matchup against Florida State only days away, now is the time when you start to really take a deep dive into what the game could look like. The Notre Dame football team is replacing a bunch of talent from last year’s roster, and this is going to be no cupcake game to kick off their 2021 slate.