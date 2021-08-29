Cancel
Clubhouse adds spatial audio to help identify speakers

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe social audio app Clubhouse is introducing a feature to its iOS app, enabling users to listen to conversations using spatial audio. Announced on Sunday, the introduction of spatial audio to Clubhouse will theoretically make it easier for uses to keep track of who is talking at the moment. By hearing spatial cues, users will hear people speaking from different positions relative to their head, aiding identification of the current speaker.

