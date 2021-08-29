Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

REPORT STATES NHL TO OLYMPICS IS A DONE DEAL

markerzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreaking news coming out of the league on Sunday is that NHL players will be heading to Beijing to play in the Olympics. It's a reality that many fans have been hoping for, for quite some time. According to Hockey Wanderlust's Ken Yaffe, sources close to the league confirmed that...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#A Best#Hockey Wanderlust#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLmarkerzone.com

JACK EICHEL MAKES A BIG MOVE IN HIS BID TO GET OUT OF BUFFALO

With no trade seemingly on the horizon that would grant Jack Eichel his wish to no longer be a member of the Buffalo Sabres, the 24-year-old centre has made a big change. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Eichel has ditched Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli as his agents and has decided to go with Pat Brisson.
NHLmarkerzone.com

HURRICANES REPORTEDLY TRIED TO GET KOTKANIEMI WITHOUT MAKING AN OFFER SHEET

On Saturday afternoon, the Carolina Hurricanes tendered an offer sheet to restricted free agent forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The contract is for one-year and is worth $6.1 million. The offer sheet comes two years after the Canadiens tendered one to Huricanes forward. Sebastian Aho, so this is more than likely an...
NHLmarkerzone.com

FORMER TEAMMATE ON WHY DEANGELO WAS SUSPENDED IN THE OHL AND WHAT IT'S LIKE TO PLAY WITH HIM

Despite what many thought might be the end of the road for Tony DeAngelo in the NHL, the defenceman has a one year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes and another chance to prove he can keep his emotions in check. DeAngelo, who's offensive talent was never in doubt, was bought out by the New York Rangers at the end of last season after sitting out almost all of 2020-21 following a dust-up with teammate Alex Georgiev. It wasn't the only issue that led to a strained relationship with the team, nor was it DeAngelo's first as a hockey player. A former teammate is now offering some insight.
NHLkfgo.com

Jasper Weatherby inks deal with NHL’s San Jose Sharks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Forward Jasper Weatherby will pursue his professional career, signing with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks, the club announced on Tuesday. Weatherby, a fourth-round selection by the Sharks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, inks an entry-level contract and will report to the club immediately. “This weekend...
NHLchatsports.com

A look into the financials of the NHL amid raising the cap and inking new deals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - SEPTEMBER 28: General Manager Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses with the Stanley Cup following the series-winning victory over the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on September 28, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLmarkerzone.com

HUGE HURDLE CLEARED FOR NHL PARTICIPATION AT OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS

While there has still been no official announcement about NHLers participating at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, we are learning that a huge hurdle has been cleared that should see them involved in the qualifying tournament for the Olympics. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Players Association has told him that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has agreed to purchase COVID insurance for those who go to the qualifiers.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Travis Sanheim Case Settled, Olympic News, Plus Women’s Hockey

The last potential arbitration case was settled on Saturday with little fanfare as the Philadelphia Flyers and Travis Sanheim came together on a two-year bridge deal for the defenseman. Elliotte Friedman: This deal pays Travis Sanheim $4.675 million AAV. Now, the 25-year old defenseman has a contract that bridges him...
NHLPosted by
Phoenix Business Journal

Glendale says it's done with the Arizona Coyotes NHL team

The Arizona Coyotes might be leaving Gila River Arena — which is owned by the city of Glendale — sooner than expected after the city said it would renew the hockey team's lease after the upcoming season. The Coyotes responded, and the Glendale city manager spoke to the Business Journal about why the decision was made.
NHLmarkerzone.com

5 NHL COACHES ON THE HOT SEAT

Though the 2021-22 NHL season has yet to begin, there are several coaches throughout the league whose leashes are quite tight given how their teams performed a season prior. In an article from Adam Proteau of The Hockey News, he listed five coaches who are already on the hot seat as we continue through the dog days of summer. The first is Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames, who despite coming in midway through the 2020-21 season was unable to turn his team around. At number two is Travis Green of the Vancouver Canucks, who saw his team take a major step backwards last season after showing plenty of promise in 2019-20. Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks is another man on the list. Though he hasn't been able to do much given the roster he has had in past seasons, general manager Stan Bowman gave him plenty more weapons to work with this season, meaning the pressure is on. Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill is another who has gotten some leniency due to the lack of talent he's had to work worth, but enough is enough here. Detroit needs to begin to show signs of turning things around this season.
NHLmarkerzone.com

CANES GET PAYBACK FOR AHO BY OFFER-SHEETING JESPERI KOTKANIEMI

Remember when Marc Bergevin tried to throw a wrench in the plans of the Carolina Hurricanes by offer-sheeting. Sebastian Aho? The Canes would end up matching the offer and keeping their player, but the team is getting some payback now by offer-sheeting Habs restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi. And, the team has made a big offer.
NHLmarkerzone.com

FLYERS AND GIROUX NOT TALKING EXTENSION

While the Philadelphia Flyers were able to get a contract extension worked out with Sean Couturier, don't expect the same to happen with Claude Giroux in the near future. Giroux, 33, and the team will hold off on contract talks until the 2021-22 season has wrapped up. «I've had good...
NHLmarkerzone.com

ALL THE WAYS THE CAROLINA HURRICANES TROLLED THE MONTREAL CANADIENS WITH THEIR OFFER SHEET FOR KOTKANIEMI

When Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin submitted an offer sheet for Carolina Hurricanes star. Sebastian Aho in July of 2019, the Canes made it clear they were going to get revenge, even though the team decided to match it and keep their player. GM Don Waddell and owner Tom Dundon made good on that promise with Saturday's offer sheet to Habs restricted free agent Jesperi Kotkaniemi in several ways.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD ADD VETERAN DEFENSEMAN ON A 1-YEAR DEAL

The Minnesota Wild have continued their offseason tinkering, bolstering their blueline depth with the announcement that the club has signed veteran defenseman Jordie Benn to a one-year deal on Friday. Benn, 34, has played 556 career NHL games, split between the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and a very...
NHLmarkerzone.com

VICTOR HEDMAN HAS PLAN TO HONOUR DECEASED GRANDPARENTS DURING HIS DAY WITH THE CUP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman will have his day with the Stanley Cup coming up on September 4th. While his team won the Cup twice in a row, Hedman did not get to take it home to Sweden with him last year due to the pandemic. While many players plan community parades and large gatherings during their days with hockey's greatest prize, Hedman has much more low-key plans.
NHLESPN

Montreal Canadiens first-rounder Logan Mailloux suspended indefinitely by OHL

Montreal Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux has been suspended indefinitely by the Ontario Hockey League stemming from the defenseman's 2020 conduct that got him fined for an offense of a sexual nature in Sweden. The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday that Mailloux could apply for reinstatement starting Jan. 1 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy