CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Sustains season-ending ACL tear

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Dobbins (knee) will miss the entire 2021 season after an MRI conducted Sunday confirmed that the running back sustained a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With that, look for Dobbins to head to injured reserve in the coming days. Meanwhile, Gus Edwards is slated to open the 2021 season as Baltimore's lead rusher, with Ty'Son Williams and Justice Hill (ankle) also in the mix for the team's backfield touches. Dobbins will face an arduous rehab for his left knee and could be limited for OTAs and potentially the start of training camp in 2022.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Mri#Acl#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.K. Dobbins suffers torn ACL, out for year

If you were up and about surfing football games yesterday or taking a look at Twitter, you are keenly aware of the fact that former Ohio State and current Baltimore Ravens’ running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury and was eventually taken back on a cart to be assessed.
NFLatlantanews.net

Report: MRI confirms torn ACL for Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has a torn ACL and will miss the 2021 season, ESPN reported. The second-year back injured his left knee during Saturday night's preseason finale against the Washington Football Team. Dobbins, 22, was carted to the locker room after...
NFLnumberfire.com

Schefter: Baltimore's J.K. Dobbins (ACL) will reportedly miss 2021 season

According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL injury and will miss the 2021 season. With Dobbins unfortunately sidelined for the 2021 season, Gus Edward is expected to handle most of Baltimore's early down touches while Justice Hill sees passing game work. Per Pro Football Focus on 144 carries last season, Edwards was an overall effective runner for the Ravens with a 86.5 rushing rating while Hill finished with a 57.4 mark on 12 attempts.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins breaks silence, tweets for first time since suffering torn ACL

The Baltimore Ravens saw second-year running back J.K. Dobbins go down with a season-ending knee injury in their 37-3 blowout preseason win over the Washington Football Team. After catching a screen pass, Dobbins was hit low and immediatly crumpled to the ground and grabbed at his knee. The running back had to be carted off of the field after not being able to put any weight on his leg.
NFLNBC Washington

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Confident in J.K. Dobbins ACL Tear Recovery

Harbaugh confident in Dobbins' return from ACL tear in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. After an MRI revealed a season-ending ACL tear in Ravens' starting running back J.K. Dobbin's left knee, coach John Harbaugh kept an optimistic eye toward the future on Monday for his talented 22-year-old rusher.
NFLCBS Sports

John Harbaugh says Ravens 'have full confidence' in RB corps following J.K. Dobbins' season-ending injury

The sky was truly the limit for J.K. Dobbins in 2021. Following a highly-successful rookie season, the second-year running back was on CBS Sports' short list of players who could possibly threaten Eric Dickerson's 37-year-old single-season rushing record. While he may one day challenge Dickerson's record, it won't be this year, as Dobbins will miss the entire season after tearing an ACL in Baltimore's preseason finale.
NFLNBC Washington

Report: Ravens Sign Le'Veon Bell to Practice Squad After Dobbins, Hill Injuries

Report: Ravens sign Le'Veon Bell to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Ravens have signed Le'Veon Bell to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Baltimore worked out Bell and Devonta Freeman on Monday before signing Bell on Tuesday with the expectation that he'll be added...
NFL247Sports

Baltimore Ravens depth chart: RB Trenton Cannon signed to 53-man roster

The Baltimore Ravens have not had many things go right at the position of running back this preseason, losing both J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill to injuries. And while the addition of NFL veteran rusher Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad has made headlines, the Ravens also announced Wednesday that the team signed Trenton Cannon to its 53-man-roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy