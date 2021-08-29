Beyonce Channels Her Barbie Soul With a Versace Ensemble and Hot Pink Platform Pumps

Beyonce was celebrating last night in Barbie-inspired style for the 40/40 Club’s 18th Anniversary. But it was not just any look — it was a head-to-toe Versace ensemble with hot-pink accessories and a sparkly tumbler.

The “Deja Vu” singer has been serving stunning outfits before bidding farewell to her 30s. Other celebrities that attended the anniversary party were J Balvin, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes and Megan Thee Stallion.

On her feet, the Texas-born singer was wearing a pair of Versace satin platform pumps featuring a chunky block heel with a satin-covered finish, square toe and intricate crystal embellishments. But the most detailed element of this pair of Versace heels is the Medusa charm on the ankle strap — an iconic symbol of the brand.

Recently, Beyonce’s starred in a buzzy campaign for Tiffany & Co. featuring the singer with her husband Jay-Z and a painting by Jean-Michael Basquiat as the background. The opulent ad represented her status in society and everlasting fashion authority. Bey was wearing an Audrey Hepburn-inspired outfit along with a $30 million diamond necklace that resembles wealth and power.

“We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product & communications for the brand.

When it comes to footwear, Beyonce doesn’t fall short. You can always see her wearing embellished boots, bold stilettos and chunky sneakers. Besides the “About Love” campaign, Beyonce also made an Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration for an athleisure collection. Whether she wears 200 carats on her neck or dons a pair of Versace heels, Beyonce is sure to make an impressive statement for her upcoming 40th birthday.

Look like a million-dollar star with these inspired hot pink styles like Beyonce.

