Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

The Gibbes Museum of Art’s Distinguished Lecture Series Presents Steve Locke

crbjbizwire.com
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C., August 24, 2021 – Contemporary artist and vanguard of public art and memorials, Steve Locke will be the keynote speaker at the Gibbes Museum of Art’s annual Distinguished Lecture Series, taking place at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theatre on Nov. 3. Over the course of his artistic journey, Locke has discovered a passion for public art and monuments, inviting the viewer to interpret these structures and think critically about our shared history.

crbjbizwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Freddie Gray#Black American#Emanuel Ame Church#Master Of Fine Arts#The Macdowell Colony#Skowhegan#Art Matters Foundation#The Boston Globe#The New Yorker#Artforum#Pratt Institute#Student Faculty#The Francis Marion Hotel#The Post And Courier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
ReligionPosted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick, 91, due in court in sex assault case

BOSTON (AP) — Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the once-powerful prelate who was expelled from the priesthood for sexual abuse, is due in court Friday to face accusations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts nearly 50 years ago. McCarrick, 91, is scheduled...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy