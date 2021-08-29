The Gibbes Museum of Art’s Distinguished Lecture Series Presents Steve Locke
CHARLESTON, S.C., August 24, 2021 – Contemporary artist and vanguard of public art and memorials, Steve Locke will be the keynote speaker at the Gibbes Museum of Art’s annual Distinguished Lecture Series, taking place at the College of Charleston’s Sottile Theatre on Nov. 3. Over the course of his artistic journey, Locke has discovered a passion for public art and monuments, inviting the viewer to interpret these structures and think critically about our shared history.crbjbizwire.com
Comments / 0