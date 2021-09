SAN ANTONIO -- Catholics in San Antonio, who do not want to take the Covid-19 vaccine, won't be able to claim religious exemption through the Archdiocese of San Antonio. In a statement released Friday on Facebook, the Archdiocese of San Antonio stated they will not provide religious exemption letters for Covid-19 vaccinations. The Archdiocese says it does not consider the Covid-19 vaccine to be morally objectionable, which is line with guidance provided by the Vatican and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).