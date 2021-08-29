Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick Named WFT Starting QB over Taylor Heinicke for Week 1

By Mike Chiari, @mikechiari
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team has reportedly decided to enter the 2021 regular season with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as its starting quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that while Washington hasn't officially announced its starter, Fitzpatrick won the competition over Taylor Heinicke. Washington will be the ninth team the 38-year-old...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Nfl Network#Fitzmagic#Wft#Nfc#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Washington Football Team Makes Official Quarterback Decision

If you had any doubt that Ryan Fitzpatrick would be the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team–and you shouldn’t have–the franchise removed it today. Washington made it official today, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that Fitzpatrick will be starting Week 1. It was clear once WFT signed the 38-year-old veteran back in March that they wanted Fitzpatrick to be QB1.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera’s latest stance on Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB job for Washington Football Team

Throughout all the starting quarterback battles in Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, and more, it seems that the competition for the job as Washington Football Team starting QB has become quite overshadowed. Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has long been presumed to be the starter come Week 1 over the relatively inexperienced Taylor Heinecke, but, according to head coach Ron Rivera via Pro Football Talk, nothing is set in stone:
NFLNBC Washington

Cris Collinsworth: Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘Absolutely' Can Lead Washington to NFC East Title

Collinsworth: Fitz 'absolutely' can lead WFT to NFC East title originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In 2020, the Washington Football Team won the lowly NFC East on the back of its dominant defense. Jack Del Rio's unit finished as a top-five defense in practically every major statistical category last fall, propelling the team to its first division crown in five years.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Tua Tagovailoa offers thoughts on Alabama against Miami Hurricanes

Tua Tagovailoa has interest in both sides of the upcoming game between Alabama and Miami. The former Crimson Tide quarterback, now in Miami with the NFL’s Dolphins, was asked during Wednesday’s media availability about the marquee matchup. “It’s tough,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t know what Alabama looks like. I don’t...
NFLBleacher Report

Ryan Fitzpatrick Solid in WFT's Preseason Win over Bengals as Joe Burrow Sits

The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 in preseason action on Friday at FedExField. Washington scored 11 unanswered points in the second half to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 lead thanks to a Dustin Hopkins 31-yard field goal and a one-yard rush from rookie running back Jaret Patterson with 11:47 remaining in regulation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy