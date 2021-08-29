Cancel
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

By Blake Schuster
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will officially miss the entire 2021 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter confirmed the Ravens' fears Sunday after Dobbins was injured during Baltimore's preseason win over the Washington Football Team on Saturday. The second-year pro out of...

