‘Sweet Girl’ Pairs a Father-Daughter Duo With Sweet, Sweet Revenge

By Michelle Buckley, Chapman University
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa and Isabela Merced star in Netflix’s new jaw-dropping vengeful thriller that’ll leave you at the edge of your seat. The intimidating and quick-tempered father who kills to protect his beloved parental counterpart and baby girl is a frequently spotlighted character archetype in revenge thrillers. His dedication to his family and thirst for righting wrongs drive an action-packed plot until justice is served. Such is the case with Ray Cooper in the Netflix original “Sweet Girl” — that is, until his persistent fight for his family takes an unexpected, yet remarkable, turn.

