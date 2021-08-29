Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

How The WWE Locker Room Reacted To Braun Strowman and Others Being Released

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Ariya Daivari talked about the recent WWE releases that included himself:. “I tell a lot of people that I can take a nice breath of fresh air and say ‘I’ve done it.’ That thing that used to keep me up at night as an indie wrestler. I just keep thinking over and over what do I have to do to make it? But I did it, I made it. I wrestled on a pay per view, on NXT, on Monday Night RAW. I got to have conversations with Vince McMahon and Triple H, I did all these things. So I got to do all of these things I wanted to do, so a small part of me is like I can close that chapter and go to another part of my wrestling career. Luckily this is a great time because places like AEW, New Japan, IMPACT, all these places are popping up. I can say I know what it’s like to wrestle for Vince, now let’s see what it’s like in the other places.”

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Van Vliet
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Triple H
Person
Ariya Daivari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Over And Over#Combat#Nxt#Covid#Smackdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Spotted With Braun Strowman In Photo

One of the great things about WWE is that the stars all seem to stay very close to eachother no matter where anyone goes or if they are let go by the company. This is a case and point as it pertains to Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Unknown to many, the two have been good friends for a very long time. Braun took to Instagram to show that while he misses WWE, he still keeps up to date with all of his friends who are still with the company. Braun Strowman ‘Meltdown’ After WWE Firing Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman WWE Return Match Leaks?

The former WWE star Braun Strowman was recently released by WWE. He seems to have kept tabs on the happenings in WWE and he certainly watched the recently-concluded SummerSlam. Braun Strowman wants to face Damien Priest. Strowman put up a story shortly after Damian Priest’s United States title win at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) Announces First Post-WWE Match

Adam Scherr, the former Braun Strowman, will be competing against EC3 at Free the Narrative II on October 1. Strowman will likely wind up in Impact Wrestling once his non-compete clause expires. During a recent Twitch stream, Scott D’Amore teased Strowman appearing by saying “Braun for Glory.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Rejects AEW For Major Company?

The former WWE star Braun Strowman was shockingly handed a release from the company and the reason was cited as ‘budget cuts. There have been speculations regarding the next move in his career. It seems that Impact Wrestling is looking to hire more talent and could be the destination for two former WWE stars – Braun Strowman and Buddy Murphy.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Announces New Deal, Is It AEW?

Braun Strowman has announced a new deal, and it isn’t with AEW or Impact Wrestling:. From the propaganda desk of the essential character (ec3) Are you born a monster? Or is it something you become?. After his shocking dismissal from the corporate wrestling realm, join Adam Scherr on a journey...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Drops Hints On New Name, Which Company He Is Signing With

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has been dropping teases about his future in the pro wrestling business all through the week. On Friday, Strowman hinted that he’s bound for Impact Wrestling and will be using the name “Titan” during the next chapter of his career. Strowman wrote:. Remember in...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Big Surprise Free Agent Move Coming For Former WWE Universal Champion

That would be a big get. The wrestling world has changed a lot in recent months as WWE has let a ton of wrestlers go from the company. That is the kind of thing that is going to shake things up in a big way and it is going to be interesting go see how it all plays out. Different promotions are trying to pick up wrestlers here and there, and now we know where one might wind up.
WWETVOvermind

WWE Summerslam 2018 Matches Ranked From Worst To Best

The biggest party of the summer is the second biggest show each year behind WrestleMania, where many top feuds come to a head. Summerslam 2018 saw many championship matches, included some new title reigns. But, which matches were best? Here is every Summerslam 2018 match ranked from worst to best.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy