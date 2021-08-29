Police: 4 people shot, wounded near a Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in a confrontation near an intersection in the central part of the city early Sunday, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metro Police said officers were called out to the incident about 2 a.m.

They said the victims self-transported to a nearby hospital and one of the four was transferred to a trauma center for treatment.

According to police, the injuries range from minor to life threatening.

The names, ages and genders of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Police also didn’t immediately disclose what may have prompted the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.