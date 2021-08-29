Kevin Lee reacts to 'sh*t fight' at UFC on ESPN 30; Dana White uncertain if future is 'here or not here'
Kevin Lee didn’t say much after his UFC on ESPN 30 loss but did express dejection in a one-liner shortly thereafter. Originally scheduled to face Sean Brady, Lee (18-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) instead fought short-notice replacement Daniel Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC). After a strong first round, he was picked apart en route to a unanimous decision defeat Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Comments / 0