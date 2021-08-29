Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Kevin Lee reacts to 'sh*t fight' at UFC on ESPN 30; Dana White uncertain if future is 'here or not here'

By Nolan King
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Lee didn’t say much after his UFC on ESPN 30 loss but did express dejection in a one-liner shortly thereafter. Originally scheduled to face Sean Brady, Lee (18-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) instead fought short-notice replacement Daniel Rodriguez (16-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC). After a strong first round, he was picked apart en route to a unanimous decision defeat Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Las Vegas#Combat#Espn#The Ufc Apex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Tyron Woodley tells fight fans not to get it twisted: “Dana White and I, we made millions of dollars together”

Tyron Woodley and Dana White may have butted heads in recent weeks, but the former UFC champion does not want fight fans to get things twisted. Woodley (19-7-1) parted ways with the UFC following four straight setbacks under the promotional banner. During that rough stretch, ‘T-Wood’ suffered losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman respectively. Shortly after his contract had expired, Woodley signed on for a boxing match with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Suspends’ Broke UFC Fighter

Dana White is a love or hate kind of guy because he does make some pretty rash and harsh choices that many either agree with or disagree with. While many are thankful for Dana White due to the mass adoption of UFC, there are some who are really feeling the heat from White. Those feeling it are UFC fighters who were just suspended due to some wild circumstances. >Conor McGregor Gets Alcohol From Fans In Photo.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Lee reacts to Conor McGregor’s recent downfall in the UFC: “Drugs are a hell of a thing”

UFC welterweight Kevin Lee reacted to MMA superstar Conor McGregor’s recent downfall in the UFC, saying “Drugs are a hell of a thing.”. McGregor suffered two straight TKO defeats to his rival Dustin Poirier this year alone, with him losing via second-round knockout at UFC 257 in January and then losing via first-round doctor stoppage TKO at UFC 264 in July when he broke his leg. In the wake of his loss to Poirier, McGregor has been taking to social media to make numerous comments and remarks about a number of different fighters, including Poirier and Daniel Cormier. As far as Lee goes, he sees a man who is frustrated, and one who has been changed by drugs.
UFCPosted by
FanSided

3 things we learned from Dana White’s UFC Vegas 35 post-fight press conference (Video)

UFC president Dana White had a lot to say after an eventful night at UFC Vegas 35 at the UFC APEX. It was another wild night in Las Vegas, NV as UFC Vegas 35 featured incredible knockouts, two high-level The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29 title fights, and a rising featherweight contender in Giga Chikadze. UFC president Dana White had a lot to say after another cinematic night that featured some of the best fights in 2021.
UFCMMAmania.com

Jake Paul: ‘Old’ Dana White and UFC ‘don’t really know how to’ promote

Jake Paul says the hype surrounding Tyron Woodley proves when it comes to fight promotion, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has nothing on the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Paul vs. Woodley headlines a Showtime boxing pay-per-view (PPV) — also streaming on FITE — taking place inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland,...
UFCMMAmania.com

Stipe Miocic meeting with UFC boss Dana White, wants Francis Ngannou: ‘I deserve it’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will sit down with the promotion and see if they can hash things out. Miocic (20-4) has not competed since losing his title via second-round knockout (KO) to Francis Ngannou (16-3) at UFC 260, which took place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sat., March 27. Miocic and the UFC have had a shaky relationship dating back to when he lost — before subsequently reclaiming — the UFC Heavyweight title to Daniel Cormier in 2018. Recently, the fighter of Croatian descent teased a move to ONE Championship.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after stacked UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 PPV card officially announced

The November UFC 268 pay-per-view card was officially announced and the event is absolutely stacked, with Dana White gushing over it. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 35 card, the first seven fights for UFC 268 were officially announced. Check out the card below as it is incredibly stacked with two title fights at the top of the docket. The first features the rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, then there is a rematch between UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang. In addition to those fights, Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Sean Strickland vs. Luke Rockhold, Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera, Germaine de Randamie vs. Irene Aldana, and Bobby Green vs. Al Iaquinta were also added to the card. On paper, this is one of the best PPVs the UFC has put on in years.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White gushes over “badass” Giga Chikadze following highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35

UFC president Dana White gushes over featherweight Giga Chikadze following his highlight-reel finish over Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 35. Chikadze won his seventh straight fight in the UFC and improved to a perfect 7-0 in the promotion with the brilliant third-round TKO victory over Barboza in the UFC Vegas 35 headliner. Coming into the fight, the biggest question mark about Chikadze was how he would fare if he fought another elite fighter in the UFC, given that he had a somewhat soft schedule on the way to the top-10. However, Chikadze proved beyond a doubt that he is one of the best fighters in the world at 145lbs with his brilliant knockout win over Barboza.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White ‘Sabotages’ UFC Star Drug Test

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Georges St-Pierre recently spoke to the ‘Legend 2 Legend’ series by MMA Junkie, where the UFC legend claimed...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Text Messages To UFC Woman Leak

UFC interviewer Laura Sanko got her wish fulfilled when she made history by becoming the first female color commentator UFC President Dana White gave her an opportunity in the Contender Series, where she also did the post-fight interviews and ring announcing for the event. Conor McGregor ‘Stalking’ UFC Star’s Mom?

Comments / 0

Community Policy